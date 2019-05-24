Lincoln National : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that the board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share on the corporation’s common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable August 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2019.

