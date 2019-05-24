Lincoln National : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that the board of
directors of Lincoln National Corporation declared a quarterly cash
dividend of $0.37 per share on the corporation’s common stock. The
dividend on the common stock will be payable August 1, 2019 to
shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2019.
About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower
people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and
optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement,
insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their
lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against
long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln
Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation
(NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $253 billion in assets
under management as of March 31, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a
committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices
including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and
FTSE4Good. Additionally, Lincoln is dedicated to upholding a diverse and
inclusive organization and was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best
Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for
Women and received a perfect score of 100 percent on both the Corporate
Equality Index and Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com.
