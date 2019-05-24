Log in
Lincoln National : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

0
05/24/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that the board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share on the corporation’s common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable August 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2019.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $253 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Additionally, Lincoln is dedicated to upholding a diverse and inclusive organization and was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women and received a perfect score of 100 percent on both the Corporate Equality Index and Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


© Business Wire 2019
