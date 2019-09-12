Lincoln National : Edward Walters Joins Lincoln Financial Network as Senior Vice President of Investment Products and Platforms

22-year industry veteran will oversee strategy to enhance advisor and client experience

Lincoln Financial Network (LFN), the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC), announced today that Edward Walters has been appointed senior vice president, Investment Products and Platforms, to lead the broad portfolio of products, solutions and platforms that are available through LFN’s two broker dealers, Lincoln Financial Securities (LFS) and Lincoln Financial Advisors (LFA).

Ed Walters brings more than 20 years of industry experience to LFN. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are actively investing in enhanced capabilities across our unique business model to ensure we remain a partner of choice for advisors in a highly competitive environment,” said David Berkowitz, president of LFN. “Our focus on financial, investment and protection planning is intended to serve the full spectrum of client needs. Ed’s proven track record of innovation and success supports these ongoing initiatives to greatly enhance the advisor and client experience across LFN.”

Walters is an industry leader with a strong background in fee-based managed accounts, mutual funds, ETFs, insurance, annuities and retirement plan services. He joins LFN from T. Rowe Price in Baltimore, where he served as head of managed accounts in the Global Product Group and oversaw product strategy and development. Prior to that, he spent eight years as senior vice president and head of products, research and retirement plan services at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, where he managed a group of accomplished research, product and retirement service professionals responsible for $20 billion in assets.

Walters is based in Philadelphia.

About Lincoln Financial Network

Lincoln Financial Network is the marketing name for the retail sales and financial planning affiliates of Lincoln Financial Group and includes Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. and Lincoln Financial Securities Corp., both members of FINRA and SIPC. Consisting of approximately 8,900 representatives, agents, and full-service financial planners throughout the United States, Lincoln Financial Network professionals can offer financial planning and advisory services, retirement services, life products, annuities, investments, and trust services to affluent individuals, business owners, and families. Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) and its affiliates. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $260 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women. Lincoln also earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

