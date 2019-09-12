Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lincoln National Corporation    LNC

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lincoln National : Edward Walters Joins Lincoln Financial Network as Senior Vice President of Investment Products and Platforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 10:01am EDT

22-year industry veteran will oversee strategy to enhance advisor and client experience

Lincoln Financial Network (LFN), the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC), announced today that Edward Walters has been appointed senior vice president, Investment Products and Platforms, to lead the broad portfolio of products, solutions and platforms that are available through LFN’s two broker dealers, Lincoln Financial Securities (LFS) and Lincoln Financial Advisors (LFA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005065/en/

Ed Walters brings more than 20 years of industry experience to LFN. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ed Walters brings more than 20 years of industry experience to LFN. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are actively investing in enhanced capabilities across our unique business model to ensure we remain a partner of choice for advisors in a highly competitive environment,” said David Berkowitz, president of LFN. “Our focus on financial, investment and protection planning is intended to serve the full spectrum of client needs. Ed’s proven track record of innovation and success supports these ongoing initiatives to greatly enhance the advisor and client experience across LFN.”

Walters is an industry leader with a strong background in fee-based managed accounts, mutual funds, ETFs, insurance, annuities and retirement plan services. He joins LFN from T. Rowe Price in Baltimore, where he served as head of managed accounts in the Global Product Group and oversaw product strategy and development. Prior to that, he spent eight years as senior vice president and head of products, research and retirement plan services at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, where he managed a group of accomplished research, product and retirement service professionals responsible for $20 billion in assets.

Walters is based in Philadelphia.

About Lincoln Financial Network

Lincoln Financial Network is the marketing name for the retail sales and financial planning affiliates of Lincoln Financial Group and includes Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. and Lincoln Financial Securities Corp., both members of FINRA and SIPC. Consisting of approximately 8,900 representatives, agents, and full-service financial planners throughout the United States, Lincoln Financial Network professionals can offer financial planning and advisory services, retirement services, life products, annuities, investments, and trust services to affluent individuals, business owners, and families. Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) and its affiliates. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $260 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women. Lincoln also earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

CRN-2713565-090319


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATI
10:01aLINCOLN NATIONAL : Edward Walters Joins Lincoln Financial Network as Senior Vice..
BU
09/10LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : 's Will Fuller Named Industry Champion of Retirement S..
BU
09/03LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Servic..
BU
09/03LINCOLN NATIONAL : 9 Things You Need to Know About Life Insurance
BU
08/28LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : to Participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insuranc..
BU
08/27LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : Names Industry Veteran as Senior Vice President, Life ..
BU
08/26LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
08/26LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : Announces the Pricing Terms of Its Cash Tender Offer f..
BU
08/26LINCOLN NATIONAL : With New Online Underwriting Tool Lincoln Financial Group Can..
BU
08/23LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : Announces the Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 843 M
EBIT 2019 2 401 M
Net income 2019 1 685 M
Debt 2019 5 983 M
Yield 2019 2,51%
P/E ratio 2019 7,97x
P/E ratio 2020 5,99x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 12 028 M
Chart LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lincoln National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 71,94  $
Last Close Price 60,08  $
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis R. Glass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William H. Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
Randal J. Freitag Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eric G. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION16.12%12 028
AXA19.07%58 900
PRUDENTIAL PLC6.42%47 626
METLIFE16.83%44 921
AFLAC12.82%38 056
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL7.93%36 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group