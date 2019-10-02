Lincoln National : Financial Group Expands Its East Coast Presence with New Boston Location

BOSTON - Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced the expansion of its East Coast presence with a new Boston office located at 101 Huntington Avenue.

The new space brings together Lincoln employees who previously operated out of several smaller locations in the Greater Boston area. Lincoln has continued to grow its presence in the region since its acquisition of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston in May 2018. Through the acquisition, Lincoln's group benefits business unit nearly doubled its size, and several new locations were added across the country. The strategic combination further bolstered Lincoln's capabilities and leading market position in the group benefits industry to provide expertise to employers of all sizes.

'Boston is a strategic location for Lincoln Financial and the group benefits business-enabling us to continue to expand our brand, retain and recruit top talent and benefit from all the city has to offer,' said Dick Mucci, president of Lincoln Financial's group benefits business. 'Across all of our locations at Lincoln, we believe we have a commitment to give back to the communities where we work. We look forward to continued outreach and involvement in the Boston area. I couldn't be more excited about this new space and the opportunities ahead.'

Lincoln's new footprint is 43,598-square-feet on two connected floors in Boston's Prudential Center, home to nearly 200 employees today. The space also provides opportunity for future growth.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $260 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women. Lincoln also earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

