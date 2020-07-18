Lincoln National : Financial Group Statement on Passing of Congressman John Lewis

Log in
07/18/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

RADNOR, Pa., July 18, 2020 - Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today released the following statement on the recent passing of Congressman John Lewis:

'Lincoln joins with the entire nation in mourning the death of Congressman John Lewis. Through his words, actions and personal sacrifice he is a shining example of the difference one person can make in the fight for civil rights and equality for all.

'Lincoln is proud to have had the opportunity to feature Congressman Lewis in 'We Stood Up: Reflections on the Civil Rights Movement,' an oral history anthology produced by the Lincoln Financial Foundation. The interview with Congressman Lewis describing his life and key moments in the civil rights movement can be found here.'

About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $247 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Lincoln has also been recognized in Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies and is among Forbes' World's Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and ranked on the JUST 100 list. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter,LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Media Contacts:
Scott Sloat
(484) 583-1625
Scott.sloat@lfg.com

