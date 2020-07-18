Lincoln National : Financial Group Statement on Passing of Congressman John Lewis

RADNOR, Pa., July 18, 2020 - Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today released the following statement on the recent passing of Congressman John Lewis:

'Lincoln joins with the entire nation in mourning the death of Congressman John Lewis. Through his words, actions and personal sacrifice he is a shining example of the difference one person can make in the fight for civil rights and equality for all.

'Lincoln is proud to have had the opportunity to feature Congressman Lewis in 'We Stood Up: Reflections on the Civil Rights Movement,' an oral history anthology produced by the Lincoln Financial Foundation. The interview with Congressman Lewis describing his life and key moments in the civil rights movement can be found here.'

About Lincoln Financial Group

