Lincoln National : Financial Group to Be Presenting Sponsor of Eagles Autism Challenge for Second Year in a Row

04/02/2019 | 03:12pm EDT

RADNOR, Pa., April 2, 2019 - Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that it will once again be the presenting sponsor of the Eagles Autism Challenge, a one-day bike ride and family-friendly 5K run/walk that will be held on May 18, 2019, and feature Philadelphia Eagles players, alumni, coaches, executives, cheerleaders and the Eagles mascot, SWOOP. Donating over $2.5 million to the cause last year, the Eagles Autism Challenge is dedicated to raising much-needed funds for innovative autism research and programs through a coalition that includes founding beneficiary partners the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Drexel University, and Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health.

'Our long-standing partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles presents exciting opportunities for our organizations to join forces in support of the community and charitable programs,' said Lisa M. Buckingham, executive vice president and chief people, place and brand officer for Lincoln Financial Group. 'The Eagles Autism Challenge is an incredible event that aims to transform the lives of those touched by autism and their families. Lincoln is so very proud to play a key role in this valuable initiative again, both as the presenting sponsor and through the participation of our many employees who feel passionately about helping others.'

To kick off 2019 participant registration, Lincoln Financial hosted a pep rally for employees at its Radnor, Pa. headquarters that featured a special appearance by Eagles Legend and Super Bowl Champion Brent Celek and the Lombardi Trophy. Watch video of the event here.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $238 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Additionally, Lincoln is dedicated to upholding a diverse and inclusive organization and was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women and received a perfect score of 100 percent in 2018 on both the Corporate Equality Index and Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

The Eagles Autism Challenge

The Eagles Autism Challenge is dedicated to raising funds for innovative research and programs. By providing the necessary resources to doctors and scientists at leading institutions, we will be able to assist those currently affected by autism as well as future generations. Our event aims to inspire and engage the community, so together, we can provide much needed support to make a lasting impact in the field of autism. For more information, please visit www.eaglesautismchallenge.org.

Media Contact
Holly Fair
Lincoln Financial Group
484-583-1632
holly.fair@LFG.com

LCN-2384429-011619

Disclaimer

Lincoln National Corporation published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 19:11:07 UTC
