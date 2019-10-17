Log in
Lincoln National : Financial Network Announces New Vice President, LFN Business Development and Specialty Markets

10/17/2019 | 02:24pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Lincoln Financial Network (LFN), the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC), announced today that Amy Mathis has been appointed vice president, LFN Business Development and Specialty Markets. In this role, Mathis will lead the planning, direction and coordination of initiatives for LFN's Strategic Alliances program, including driving sales growth through new and existing relationships. She will also oversee specialty market initiatives, such as business insurance, premium financing and the foreign national marketplace.

'One of the key differentiators for LFN is our Strategic Alliances program,' said John DiMonda, senior vice president and head of Lincoln Financial Advisors. 'Over the past two years, we have focused on a more holistic business model for this program to better align our initiatives. We are confident that Amy's leadership will keep us moving in this direction as we continue offering the personalized support and resources our advisors and producers have come to expect from LFN.'

Mathis' successful track record in financial services includes leadership roles at T. Rowe Price Investments, Calvert Investments, Inc., Evergreen Investments, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. and Lincoln Financial Distributors. She is based in Philadelphia.

About Lincoln Financial Network
Lincoln Financial Network is the marketing name for the retail sales and financial planning affiliates of Lincoln Financial Group and includes Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. and Lincoln Financial Securities Corp., both members of FINRA and SIPC. Consisting of approximately 8,900 representatives, agents, and full-service financial planners throughout the United States, Lincoln Financial Network professionals can offer financial planning and advisory services, retirement services, life products, annuities, investments, and trust services to affluent individuals, business owners, and families. Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) and its affiliates. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $260 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women. Lincoln also earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter,LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Contact:
Reena Arora-Sánchez
reena.arora@lfg.com
(484) 241-8448

CRN-2780674-101719

Disclaimer

Lincoln National Corporation published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 18:23:01 UTC
