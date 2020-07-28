Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lincoln National Corporation    LNC

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lincoln National : Less Than a Quarter of U.S. Adults Say They've Been Tested for Hepatitis C Despite CDC Recommendations for Universal Testing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

On World Hepatitis Day, Lincoln Financial joins the American Liver Foundation and the global community to raise awareness of the importance of hepatitis C testing for all adults and treatment advancements.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) joins the American Liver Foundation (ALF) to raise awareness for the millions of Americans infected with the hepatitis C virus (HCV), as the rate of new HCV infections was four times as high in 2018 as it was in 2009.1 In a recent Lincoln survey, more than 80% of U.S adults say they know what HCV is, yet only 35% are aware it’s curable, indicating confusion as cases of the disease continue to rise.2

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 2.4 million people in the United States are living with chronic hepatitis C,1 however, it’s estimated that 4 in 10 people don’t know they’re infected.3 With the increase in new cases, and so many unknown cases, earlier this year the CDC updated its testing recommendations, calling for one-time screening for all adults 18 years and older (with routine periodic testing for those with ongoing risk factors), and screening of all pregnant women during every pregnancy. Despite these recommendations, only 24% of Lincoln survey respondents said they’ve been tested for HCV.2

“As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of testing is as clear as ever when it comes to combating infectious diseases,” said Dr. John Greene, Vice President and Chief Medical Director for Lincoln’s individual Life Insurance business. “The same is true when it comes to HCV, the ‘silent epidemic’ for which there’s a cure. As a member of ALF’s Corporate Council, Lincoln stands with ALF and the global community to advocate for HCV awareness, prevention, testing and treatment, to help eliminate this disease.”

Nearly 70% of those surveyed by Lincoln said they aren’t concerned about themselves or a family member getting sick from HCV.2 In fact, just 26% said they’ve talked about liver health with their health care provider.2 If left untreated, chronic hepatitis C can lead to liver damage, cirrhosis and liver cancer. Unfortunately, the disease has few noticeable symptoms, which often don’t appear for years or decades.

Thankfully, the treatment of HCV infections has evolved significantly in recent years with the development of direct-acting antiviral medications resulting in shorter treatment duration, fewer side effects and cure rates of roughly 95%.

“In the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, it is easy for people to overlook routine, but critical, health maintenance,” said Lynn Gardiner Seim, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, American Liver Foundation. “As we all continue to take steps to ensure our health, it is imperative, now more than ever before, to adhere to HCV testing guidelines so people who need treatment can receive it before chronic hepatitis C results in significant liver health issues.”

Getting treated can provide a second lease on life for those with HCV. Treatment can improve liver and physical health, mental and emotional health, and overall wellness, enabling the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle that HCV may have stood in the way of before.

Treatment can even help overcome financial planning challenges that HCV may have presented in the past, such as obtaining affordable life insurance. Of those surveyed by Lincoln, just 42% said they thought individuals with HCV can get life insurance coverage.2 Lincoln has incorporated the newest clinical information about HCV medical advancements in its underwriting approach to offer more favorable underwriting ratings for most individuals with hepatitis C who have been successfully treated, resulting in lower costs for life insurance coverage. Lincoln has also expanded coverage eligibility for some untreated individuals.

Hep C Resources and Information

To learn more about hepatitis C diagnosis, treatment and support, visit HepC123.org

To see the full hepatitis C survey conducted by Lincoln, click here.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $247 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Lincoln has also been recognized in Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies and is among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and ranked on the JUST 100 list. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About American Liver Foundation

Founded in 1976, the American Liver Foundation is the nation’s largest patient advocacy organization for people living with liver disease. ALF reaches more than 3 million people each year with health information, education and support services through community-based programs, and an active online presence. ALF’s hepatitis C educational programs focus on three key factors: diagnosis, treatment and support. ALF has a National Helpline and a physician locator. Find out more. Information is available at www.liverfoundation.org or by calling 1-800-GO-LIVER (1-800-465-4837).

Sources:

  1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Beyond baby boomers: Hepatitis C now heavily impacting multiple generations, Press Release, April 09, 2020
  2. Lincoln Financial & CivicScience Hepatitis C Awareness Survey. Data gathered by CivicScience: 06/30/2020 – 07/07/2020
  3. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vital Signs, April 2020

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATI
02:12pLINCOLN NATIONAL : Less Than a Quarter of U.S. Adults Say They've Been Tested fo..
BU
10:53aLINCOLN NATIONAL : Culture of Diversity and Inclusion, Learning and Collaboratio..
BU
07/18LINCOLN NATIONAL : Financial Group Statement on Passing of Congressman John Lewi..
PU
07/16LINCOLN NATIONAL : Financial Group Joins Benefitfocus Benefit Catalog
PR
07/15LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : Recognized for Fifth Consecutive Year as a Best Place ..
BU
07/15LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : Launches Retirement Plan Solution to Help Americans Pr..
BU
07/14LINCOLN NATIONAL : Financial Group Embarks on Talent Upskilling Program With Soc..
BU
07/09LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/08LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : Partners With Swiss Life Network to Meet Multinational..
BU
07/06LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : Names New Head of Finance and Actuarial for Group Bene..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 069 M - -
Net income 2020 1 367 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 841 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,41x
Yield 2020 4,43%
Capitalization 7 101 M 7 101 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 11 357
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lincoln National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 43,67 $
Last Close Price 36,75 $
Spread / Highest target 98,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis R. Glass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William H. Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
Randal J. Freitag Chief Financial Officer & Head-Individual Life
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer, Head-Digital & EVP
Eric G. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION-36.94%7 101
AXA-29.24%49 895
PRUDENTIAL PLC-20.19%38 718
METLIFE, INC.-25.84%34 307
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-29.14%27 063
AFLAC INCORPORATED-31.13%26 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group