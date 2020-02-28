Log in
Lincoln National : Profiles in Diversity Journal Recognizes Lincoln Financial for Innovative Diversity & Inclusion Professional Development Program

02/28/2020

RADNOR, Pa., February 28, 2020 - Profiles in Diversity Journal, a magazine focusing on diversity and inclusion practices in business, recently recognized Lincoln Financial as a winner of its 'Innovations in Diversity Award,' for the company's Pitch U program. The award recognizes 10 esteemed diversity programs across industries.

Pitch U, initially designed for members of Lincoln Financial's seven Business Resource Groups (BRGs), was a multi-part initiative launched in 2018 - guiding employees on how to develop, package and pitch their past and current career experience for new opportunities. These seven BRGs (African American, Asian, Latino, LGBTQ, People with Disabilities, Women and Veterans) are integral to Lincoln's Diversity and Inclusion performance. Member volunteerism is the lifeblood of the groups, and the members represent a highly-engaged population. The desire was to deliver an innovative and scalable platform to add value for BRG members and Lincoln.

'This initiative is a testament to Lincoln's commitment to developing diverse talent,' said Allison Green, chief diversity officer at Lincoln Financial. 'As a company, we believe that more diversity of people and experience translates to increased business success.'

Launched by Lincoln Financial's Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Pitch U offered a four-part professional development series called Package Your Pitch, where members learned the fundamentals to elevate their personal brand value and share their stories. Participants developed a pitch based on what they learned and shared it with their peers for an opportunity to be selected as one of 21 Pitch Your Value finalists. These finalists included three people from each of the company's seven BRGs, and selected finalists were provided with personal coaching to enhance their pitch and create a personal video for a broader audience.

For those interested in new opportunities, Pitch U led to interviews for open positions internally at Lincoln - and as a result, various participants accepted new roles, as well as invitations to training programs for future leaders. This program helped provide development and exposure opportunities for the company's BRG members and fill open positions across the company with diverse, engaged and talented employees.

About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $275 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Lincoln has also been recognized in Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies and is among Forbes' World's Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and ranked on the JUST 100 list. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Media Contacts:
Amy Ponticello
(484) 583-3904
Amy.Ponticello@lfg.com

Kelly Capizzi
(484) 583-1273
Kelly.Capizzi@lfg.com

LCN-2961444-022020

Disclaimer

Lincoln National Corporation published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 19:03:03 UTC
