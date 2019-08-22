Log in
Lincoln National : Real People and Stories Spotlight How Lincoln Financial Group Is Helping to Improve Lives, Communities and the Environment

08/22/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

New CSR Report Celebrates Positive Outcomes

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) today released its 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, Making it count: Real people, real stories, which highlights the company’s significant and ongoing contributions to improving the lives of its customers, employees and communities every day.

The CSR report, which covers Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2018, features the company’s employees and broadly describes its strategy, actions and achievements in the areas of corporate philanthropy, environmental sustainability and responsible business practices.

“We view each day as an opportunity to bring Abraham Lincoln’s ideals of strength, courage, integrity, respect and optimism to life, both inside and outside our organization,” said Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO, Lincoln Financial Group. “I am so proud of all that our employees helped to accomplish this year.”

Highlights of Lincoln Financial’s CSR report include:

  • Distributed more than $9 million in charitable contributions to nonprofits that provide results-driven programs — serving more than 2 million people — in education, human services, workforce and economic development, arts access and financial inclusion.
  • Donated $1 million in employee contributions to United Way agencies for the sixth consecutive year.
  • Received 100% rating and Best Places to Work awards in the Corporate Equality Index and Disability Equality Index and was named among Forbes Best Employers for Women, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity and Forbes America’s Best Large Employers.
  • Named again to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America, and named to the FTSE4Good responsible investment index, a designation Lincoln has held since 2001.

“Our corporate responsibility is built on engaging our employees in the collective goal of ensuring a better future for our customers and our communities,” said Nancy Rogers, president of the Lincoln Financial Foundation and senior vice president of corporate responsibility and sustainability. “This report celebrates the stories and partnerships that shape our shared experiences and strengthen our communities. I am inspired by the continued commitment and achievements of our employees.”

Lincoln Financial’s Corporate Social Responsibility report can be viewed and downloaded at: https://www.lincolnfinancial.com/CorporateSocialResponsibilityReport.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $260 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women. Lincoln also earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About Lincoln Financial Foundation

The Lincoln Financial Foundation, established in 1962, is a nonprofit organization formed and supported by Lincoln Financial Group. Under Lincoln Foundation guidelines, grants are made in the areas of arts, education, human services, and economic/workforce development.

LCN-2676627-080919


© Business Wire 2019
