LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB

LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB

(LIAB)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lindab International AB (publ): Lindab's Annual Report for 2018 published

0
03/27/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Lindab has today published its annual report for 2018.

The report is available on the homepage www.lindabgroup.com.

An excerpt from the interview with Ola Ringdahl, Lindab's President and CEO:
"Lindab will continue to develop, produce and sell building products as well as ventilation and indoor climate solutions; these products and solutions have developed and grown in parallel. We will have a clear focus on profitability and work closely with our customers. This will be best achieved through a clear division of responsibility with decentralised decision-making throughout our organization."

End
__________________


This information is information that Lindab International AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13.00 CET on 27 March 2019.


Contact:

LINDAB 
Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO
Email: ola.ringdahl@lindab.com
Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Malin Samuelsson, CFO
Email: malin.samuelsson@lindab.com
Mobile: +46 (0) 701 45 46 85
                                                                                                                                                                   
Lindab in brief:
Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency, consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of service. Altogether, this increases customer value.

The Group had sales of SEK 9,326 m in 2018 and is established in 32 countries with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts for 20 percent of sales. During 2018, the Nordic market accounted for 45 percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe plus other former Soviet states) for 20 percent and Other markets for 2 percent of total sales.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm List, Mid Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Lindab International AB via Globenewswire
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 9 797 M
EBIT 2019 734 M
Net income 2019 511 M
Debt 2019 759 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 11,99
P/E ratio 2020 11,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 6 328 M
Chart LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB
Duration : Period :
Lindab International AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 89,2  SEK
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Martin Ringdahl President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Göran Nilsson Chairman
Malin Samuelsson Chief Financial Officer
Pontus Andersson Representative Director
Sonat Burman-Olsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB26.61%684
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL21.96%32 988
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.12.15%32 540
MELROSE INDUSTRIES10.62%11 501
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.18.88%10 373
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB25.17%5 484
