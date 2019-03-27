Lindab International AB (publ): Lindab's Annual Report for 2018 published

Lindab has today published its annual report for 2018.

The report is available on the homepage www.lindabgroup.com.

An excerpt from the interview with Ola Ringdahl, Lindab's President and CEO:

"Lindab will continue to develop, produce and sell building products as well as ventilation and indoor climate solutions; these products and solutions have developed and grown in parallel. We will have a clear focus on profitability and work closely with our customers. This will be best achieved through a clear division of responsibility with decentralised decision-making throughout our organization."

This information is information that Lindab International AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13.00 CET on 27 March 2019.





Contact:

LINDAB

Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO

Email: ola.ringdahl@lindab.com

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Malin Samuelsson, CFO

Email: malin.samuelsson@lindab.com

Mobile: +46 (0) 701 45 46 85



Lindab in brief:

Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency, consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of service. Altogether, this increases customer value.

The Group had sales of SEK 9,326 m in 2018 and is established in 32 countries with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts for 20 percent of sales. During 2018, the Nordic market accounted for 45 percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe plus other former Soviet states) for 20 percent and Other markets for 2 percent of total sales.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm List, Mid Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.

