Lindab International : Nomination Committee; Lindab International AB (publ)

10/18/2019 | 07:30am EDT

Lindab announces that, in accordance with the decision at its Annual General Meeting, the Chairman of the Board, in cooperation with the three largest owners of Lindab has appointed a Nomination Committee, comprising of:

  • Göran Espelund, appointed by Lannebo Fonder
  • Per Colleen, appointed by Fjärde AP-fonden
  • Anders Algotsson, appointed by AFA Försäkring
  • Peter Nilsson, as Chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB

Göran Espelund was appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

In accordance with the decision at the Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee shall assess the work and composition of the Board of Directors and present suggestions to the Annual General Meeting of 2020 e.g. concerning:

  • Election of Chairman of the Annual General Meeting
  • Election of Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board
  • Compensation to the Board of Directors, potential board committees and the Auditors
  • Composition of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting of 2021

Shareholders who want to contact the Nomination Committee may do so by e-mail to valberedningen@lindab.com or by ordinary mail to 'Lindabs Valberedning, Ola Ranstam, Lindab International AB, 269 82 Båstad'.

The Company will, together with its report for the 3rd quarter 2019, announce the date for the Annual General Meeting 2020.

Shareholders wishing to introduce matters to be resolved at the Annual General Meeting, shall provide notification thereof to the Chairman of the Board (address as indicated above) well in advance of the publication of the Announcement of the Annual General Meeting, such announcement will be published in the end of March 2020.

Lindab International AB (publ)

Stockholm 18 October 2019

For additional information please contact: Peter Nilsson, Chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB, tel. +46 (0)734-19 63 31 or to Ola Ranstam, General Counsel (Interim) Lindab AB tel. +46 (0)701-49 78 10

Disclaimer

Lindab International AB published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 11:29:11 UTC
