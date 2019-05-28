DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 14. Interim Report
28.05.2019 / 18:23
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 14. Interim Report
On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a
share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary
shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from
19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of
this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 20.05.2019 through 24.05.2019, shares were repurchased
under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:
|Trading Date
|Aggregated Volume
|Weighted Average Price
|(shares)
|(USD)1
|20.05.2019
|70.000
|185,6173
|21.05.2019
|46.362
|186,8326
|22.05.2019
|40.606
|188,2122
|23.05.2019
|80.000
|185,3502
|24.05.2019
|13.637
|186,8388
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions
(including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde
plc's website (https://www.linde.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividendinformation
/share-buyback, short URL: https://bit.ly/2N3WnqN).
Guildford, United Kingdom, 28.05.2019
Linde plc
