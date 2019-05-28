DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 14. Interim Report

28.05.2019 / 18:23

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 14. Interim Report On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In the period from 20.05.2019 through 24.05.2019, shares were repurchased under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows: Trading Date Aggregated Volume Weighted Average Price (shares) (USD)1 20.05.2019 70.000 185,6173 21.05.2019 46.362 186,8326 22.05.2019 40.606 188,2122 23.05.2019 80.000 185,3502 24.05.2019 13.637 186,8388 1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase. Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://www.linde.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividendinformation /share-buyback, short URL: https://bit.ly/2N3WnqN). Guildford, United Kingdom, 28.05.2019 Linde plc

