Linde Signs Pact With ExxonMobil to Invest $1.4 Billion to Expand Singapore Gas Project

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Linde said it has signed a long-term gas supply contract with Exxon Mobil and will spend $1.4 billion to expand its existing gas plant in Singapore.

Linde's gasification project will be integrated with Exxon Mobil's manufacturing complex on Singapore's Jurong Island, which the oil company is expanding, Linde said in press release.

Linde, an industrial gases producer, will build four additional gasifiers, an air separation plant, gas processing units and pipelines as part of its project expansion, it said.

