MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Linde

LINDE

(LIN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Linde Signs Pact With ExxonMobil to Invest $1.4 Billion to Expand Singapore Gas Project

0
06/24/2019 | 11:11pm EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Linde said it has signed a long-term gas supply contract with Exxon Mobil and will spend $1.4 billion to expand its existing gas plant in Singapore.

Linde's gasification project will be integrated with Exxon Mobil's manufacturing complex on Singapore's Jurong Island, which the oil company is expanding, Linde said in press release.

Linde, an industrial gases producer, will build four additional gasifiers, an air separation plant, gas processing units and pipelines as part of its project expansion, it said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.95% 76.95 Delayed Quote.12.85%
LINDE 0.62% 203.38 Delayed Quote.30.34%
WTI -0.90% 57.31 Delayed Quote.26.83%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 676 M
EBIT 2019 5 159 M
Net income 2019 3 532 M
Debt 2019 11 189 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 32,18
P/E ratio 2020 30,56
EV / Sales 2019 4,22x
EV / Sales 2020 4,08x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart LINDE
Duration : Period :
Linde Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 190 $
Spread / Average Target -6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Director
Clemens A. H. Boersig Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE30.34%101 649
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%89 445
AIR LIQUIDE12.45%54 549
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS39.73%45 999
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY18.43%39 401
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD16.34%35 565
