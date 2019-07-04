Log in
LINDE    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE

(LIN)
Linde plc: Audit tender procedure

07/04/2019 | 10:15am EDT

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde plc: Audit tender procedure

04.07.2019 / 16:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Under Irish and EU law, as a "public interest entity," Linde plc is required to replace its auditor at least once every ten years and is required to conduct an audit tender procedure in accordance with such applicable laws to identify the replacement auditor and submit its choice to shareholders at a general meeting.  As Linde plc appointed its existing auditor prior to becoming a public interest entity (it became a public interest entity on completion of the Business Combination), it is not required to conduct an audit tender procedure until it replaces its existing auditor or, if later, the expiry of the maximum 10 year period of consecutive appointments. However, Linde plc intends to conduct an audit tender procedure compliant with all applicable laws during the 2019 financial year and submit its choice to shareholders at the 2020 annual general meeting.
 
Linde plc invites audit firms to submit proposals for the provision of external audit services in relation to the consolidated financial statements for Linde plc, its subsidiaries and local statutory audits where required.   The company prepares consolidated financial statements in accordance with US GAAP and IFRS as adopted by the EU (and in accordance with the Irish Companies Act 2014).  Audit firms participating in this audit tender will have to demonstrate their capability and experience of managing a globally, highly complex audit in a multi-regulatory environment.  The audit will need to comply with the requirements of the auditing frameworks issued by the PCAOB and ISA.
 
To obtain a copy of the Request for Proposal for external audit services for Linde plc and related Confidentiality Agreement please contact Dr. Hans-Dieter Fladung, Linde plc, via email at hans-dieter.fladung@linde.com  or Michael Pagliaro, Linde plc, via email at Michael_pagliaro@praxair.com.

04.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 836507

 
End of News DGAP News Service

836507  04.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=836507&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
