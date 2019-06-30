Log in
Linde plc (EU): Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/30/2019 | 04:20pm EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Linde plc / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Linde plc (EU): Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.06.2019 / 22:18
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.06.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
552012862


30.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

833395  30.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833395&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
