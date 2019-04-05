Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
04/05/2019 | 06:05am EDT
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.04.2019 / 12:01
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ms. Friederike Enders
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person closely associated with Dr. Thomas Enders (Non-Executive Director of Linde plc)
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Linde public limited company
b)
LEI
8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each in the capital of Linde plc
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 6,600 ordinary shares as an open market acquisition.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
EUR152.60
6,600
d)
Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
N/A
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
22 March 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Quotrix
g)
Additional Information
Ms. Friederike Enders jointly acquired 6,600 ordinary shares with her spouse, Dr. Thomas Enders. A separate notification of transaction will be made by Dr. Thomas Enders as a person discharging managerial responsibilities in respect of Linde plc.
