LINDE

(LIN)
Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/05/2019 | 06:05am EDT


Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.04.2019 / 12:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Ms. Friederike Enders
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person closely associated with Dr. Thomas Enders (Non-Executive Director of Linde plc)
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each in the capital of Linde plc

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6,600 ordinary shares as an open market acquisition.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    EUR152.60 6,600
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Date of the transaction 22 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction Quotrix
g) Additional Information Ms. Friederike Enders jointly acquired 6,600 ordinary shares with her spouse, Dr. Thomas Enders. A separate notification of transaction will be made by Dr. Thomas Enders as a person discharging managerial responsibilities in respect of Linde plc.

05.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

50231  05.04.2019 


© EQS 2019
