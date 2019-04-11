Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
04/11/2019 | 04:40am EDT
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.04.2019 / 10:34
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Stephen F. Angel
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Linde public limited company
b)
LEI
8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Share Options ("Options")
Ordinary Shares
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of Ordinary Shares
The exercise of 218,175 options over Ordinary Shares (expiring on 22 February 2021) at an exercise price of US$97.84 and the subsequent disposal of 54,994 Ordinary Shares at a per share sale price of US$184.46.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Exercise
US$97.84
218,175 Options
Disposal
US$184.46
54,994 Ordinary Shares
d)
Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
N/A
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
8 April 2019
f)
Place of the transactions
New York Stock Exchange
g)
Additional Information
163,181 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc to cover the exercise price of options over 218,175 Ordinary Shares and taxes (at a per share sale price of US$184.62 per Ordinary Share).
