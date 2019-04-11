Log in
Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
04/11/2019 | 04:40am EDT


Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.04.2019 / 10:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Stephen F. Angel
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Share Options ("Options")
Ordinary Shares

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of Ordinary Shares
The exercise of 218,175 options over Ordinary Shares (expiring on 22 February 2021) at an exercise price of US$97.84 and the subsequent disposal of 54,994 Ordinary Shares at a per share sale price of US$184.46.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Exercise  
    US$97.84 218,175 Options
  Disposal  
  US$184.46 54,994 Ordinary Shares
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Date of the transaction 8 April 2019
f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information 163,181 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc to cover the exercise price of options over 218,175 Ordinary Shares and taxes (at a per share sale price of US$184.62 per Ordinary Share).

11.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

50351  11.04.2019 


© EQS 2019
