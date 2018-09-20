Log in
LINDE GROUP (THE) (LIN)

LINDE GROUP (THE) (LIN)
Linde AG: Linde listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 7th consecutive year

0
09/20/2018 | 10:05am CEST


DGAP-Media / 20.09.2018 / 10:00

Linde listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 7th consecutive year


Munich, 20 September 2018 - Linde AG has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices DJSI World und DJSI Europe for the seventh consecutive year. The analysts at asset manager RobecoSAM have thus once again confirmed the industrial group's leading role in the field of sustainability. This year, Linde achieved very good results for innovation management and product stewardship, as well as for its reporting on various social issues.

The DJSI World comprises the top 10 percent of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. To be listed, the companies have to demonstrate continuous improvements in a variety of economic, ecological and social criteria.

In addition, Linde has again been listed in the FTSE4Good Indices. Only companies that meet strict environmental, social and governance standards are included in this index series.

In the 2017 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of EUR 17.113 bn, making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 58,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide. The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business, with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development.

For more information, see The Linde Group online at www.linde.com

Further information:

Media Relations
Matthias Dachwald
Phone +49.89.35757-1333		 Investor Relations
Bernard Wang
Phone +49.89.35757-1328




Contact:
Person making the notification: Matthias Dachwald, Head of External Communications


End of Media Release

Issuer: Linde AG
Key word(s): Enterprise

20.09.2018 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde AG
Klosterhofstraße 1
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49.89.35757-01
Fax: +49.89.35757-1075
E-mail: matthias.dachwald@linde.com
Internet: www.linde.de
ISIN: DE0006483001, DE000A2E4L75
WKN: 648300, A2E4L7
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange; SIX

 
End of News DGAP Media

725503  20.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=725503&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
