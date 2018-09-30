Linde : Chinese regulator signs off on Linde-Praxair merger
09/30/2018 | 01:49pm CEST
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Linde AG said on Sunday that it had received approval for its proposed $83 billion merger with Praxair from the Chinese antitrust authorities.
Linde and U.S.-based Praxair are in the process of selling additional assets in an attempt to win approval for the tie-up by an Oct. 24 deadline from regulators in the United States, South Korea and the European Union.
