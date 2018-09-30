Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Linde Group (The)    LIN   DE0006483001

LINDE GROUP (THE) (LIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Linde : Chinese regulator signs off on Linde-Praxair merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 01:49pm CEST
The Praxair logo is seen during a news conference in Munich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Linde AG said on Sunday that it had received approval for its proposed $83 billion merger with Praxair from the Chinese antitrust authorities.

Linde and U.S.-based Praxair are in the process of selling additional assets in an attempt to win approval for the tie-up by an Oct. 24 deadline from regulators in the United States, South Korea and the European Union.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Stocks treated in this article : Praxair, Linde Group (The)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDE GROUP (THE) -0.25% 178.05 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
PRAXAIR -0.99% 160.73 Delayed Quote.7.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINDE GROUP (THE)
01:49pLINDE : Chinese regulator signs off on Linde-Praxair merger
RE
01:15pLINDE AG : Regulatory approval of the proposed business combination with Praxair..
EQ
09/28LINDE : First heat exchanger delivered to Amur GPP
AQ
09/20LINDE : 20.09.2018 / Corporate News / Linde listed in the Dow Jones Sustainabili..
PU
09/20LINDE AG : Linde listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 7th consecutiv..
EQ
09/19LINDE : Competition panel gives conditional clearance for linde-praxair merger
AQ
09/11LINDE : India approves Praxair-Linde deal
AQ
08/22Linde-Praxair try to save $83 billion merger after antitrust blow
RE
08/22LINDE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
08/22LINDE : 22.08.2018 / Adhoc News / Ad hoc-announcement pursuant to Article 17 of ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28CVS/AETNA : Holding Breath Before The Blessing 
09/19REPORT : Praxair, Linde nearing additional asset sales to save merger 
09/13Merger Arbitrage In One Place (Part 3) 
09/08THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Does Total And Its 4.9% Dividend Still Deserve A Place .. 
09/06Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upda.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 17 130 M
EBIT 2018 2 472 M
Net income 2018 1 569 M
Debt 2018 5 851 M
Yield 2018 2,36%
P/E ratio 2018 21,59
P/E ratio 2019 18,59
EV / Sales 2018 2,28x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 33 153 M
Chart LINDE GROUP (THE)
Duration : Period :
Linde Group (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE GROUP (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 203 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Belloni Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Andreas Opfermann Head-Technology & Innovation
Sandeep Sen Head-Group Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE GROUP (THE)-1.85%38 458
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS1.81%36 952
AIR WATER INC-13.41%3 645
FOOSUNG CO LTD--.--%889
WONIK MATERIALS CO LTD--.--%360
ANEKA GAS INDUSTRI TBK PT--.--%135
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.