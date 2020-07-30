Log in
LINDE PLC    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
07/30 09:45:00 am
240.915 USD   -1.55%
LINDE PLC : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating

07/30/2020 | 09:29am EDT

Initially Neutral on the company, Bernstein's analyst Jonas Oxgaard maintained his recommendation..


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 875 M - -
Net income 2020 3 133 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 46,7x
Yield 2020 1,55%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,24x
EV / Sales 2021 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 79 008
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 235,45 $
Last Close Price 244,71 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Clemens A. H. Börsig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC14.94%128 518
AIR LIQUIDE11.45%78 044
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.32%71 103
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS22.92%63 805
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY10.98%53 026
DOW INC0.00%32 254
