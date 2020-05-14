Log in
LINDE PLC    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
05/14 10:37:59 am
174.065 USD   -2.64%
10:28aLINDE PLC : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:32aLINDE PLC : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
05/13LINDE PLC : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
LINDE PLC : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

05/14/2020 | 10:28am EDT

Peter Spengler from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 215 M
EBIT 2020 5 223 M
Net income 2020 3 445 M
Debt 2020 12 134 M
Yield 2020 2,11%
P/E ratio 2020 31,9x
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,90x
EV / Sales2021 3,74x
Capitalization 93 893 M
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 212,32  $
Last Close Price 178,78  $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Clemens A. H. Börsig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC-16.03%93 893
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.26%62 031
AIR LIQUIDE-9.11%58 575
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS-3.89%49 878
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-6.04%45 299
DOW INC0.00%23 963
