LINDE PLC    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report  
11/11 04:02:00 pm
202.29 USD   -0.35%
06:43aLINDE : Raises Full-Year Adjusted Earnings Guidance
DJ
06:40aLINDE : 3Q Profit, Sales Rise
DJ
06:30aLINDE : Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results
PU
Linde : 3Q Profit, Sales Rise

0
11/12/2019 | 06:40am EST

By Dave Sebastian

Linde PLC (LIN) posted higher profit for the third quarter, as sales more than doubled.

The industrial gases and engineering company reported net income of $735 million, or $1.35 a share, compared with $461 million, or $1.58 a share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $1.94 a share, compared with $1.54 from a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.79 a share.

Revenue rose to $7 billion from last year's $3.01 billion though slightly short of the $7.14 billion analysts were looking for.

On an adjusted basis, revenue was $6.99 billion, compared with $6.94 billion a year ago.

Cost of sales rose to $4.06 billion from $1.7 billion in the prior year.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 772 M
EBIT 2019 5 192 M
Net income 2019 3 640 M
Debt 2019 11 100 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 35,6x
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,15x
EV / Sales2020 4,05x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 205,77  $
Last Close Price 201,12  $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian Bruch Chief Executive Officer-Linde Engineering & EVP
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC29.64%108 316
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%71 598
AIR LIQUIDE20.45%62 556
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY47.26%52 666
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS46.85%48 225
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.87%32 361
