Linde : 3Q Profit, Sales Rise

By Dave Sebastian



Linde PLC (LIN) posted higher profit for the third quarter, as sales more than doubled.

The industrial gases and engineering company reported net income of $735 million, or $1.35 a share, compared with $461 million, or $1.58 a share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $1.94 a share, compared with $1.54 from a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.79 a share.

Revenue rose to $7 billion from last year's $3.01 billion though slightly short of the $7.14 billion analysts were looking for.

On an adjusted basis, revenue was $6.99 billion, compared with $6.94 billion a year ago.

Cost of sales rose to $4.06 billion from $1.7 billion in the prior year.

