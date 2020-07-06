Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Linde plc    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Linde : Announces Changes to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 12:59pm EDT
  1. Home
  2. News & Media
  3. Press Releases
  4. Linde Announces Changes to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Linde Announces Changes to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders July 06, 2020
  • Print

Guildford, UK, July 6, 2020 - Linde plc (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has changed the location and time of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, related governmental actions and the importance of safeguarding the health of all Linde plc stakeholders. The company has also added a virtual meeting format.

Linde plc will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM UK time (8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time in the US), as follows:

1. Through a virtual on-line meeting format; and

2. As required by Irish law, through an in-person meeting at the company's principal offices located at The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestly Road, Surrey Research Park, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 7XY United Kingdom. However, the Annual General Meeting will be conducted primarily through the virtual meeting format, and no members of the Board of Directors or senior management will be present in Guildford given the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, this in-person meeting will be subject to significant attendance restrictions given COVID-19 safety concerns and government regulations in effect in the UK, and shareholders are therefore urged not to attend in person but instead to participate in the virtual meeting format.

Full details on how shareholders can participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, including accessing the virtual meeting, are available at https://investors.linde.com/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders

There are no changes to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders items of business. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders virtually or in person, the company urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting, using the instructions in their proxy materials that were previously distributed. Shareholders may continue to use the proxy card or voting instruction form previously distributed. A shareholder who has already submitted or submits a proxy before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders need take no further action to have his or her shares voted as directed in the proxy at the meeting.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez

Media Relations
Anna Davies

Disclaimer

Linde plc published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 16:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LINDE PLC
01:15pLINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
12:59pLINDE : Announces Changes to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
12:35pLINDE PLC : Linde Announces Changes to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
EQ
07/02LINDE : FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Fifth Consecutive Year
EQ
07/01LINDE : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
PU
07/01LINDE : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
EQ
06/30LINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
06/30LINDE PLC : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/29LINDE : MSCI Upgrades Linde's ESG Rating to A
EQ
06/22LINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 860 M - -
Net income 2020 3 145 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,5x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 79 008
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 218,21 $
Last Close Price 221,26 $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Clemens A. H. Börsig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC3.93%116 203
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-4.90%71 417
AIR LIQUIDE3.29%69 088
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS5.29%54 644
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-0.10%48 161
DOW INC0.00%30 807
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group