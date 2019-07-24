Linde : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Linde Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Guildford, UK, 24 July 2019 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 06:00 a.m. EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 a.m. EDT/15:00 p.m. CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
About Linde
Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.
