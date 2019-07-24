Log in
LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Linde : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

07/24/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

24.07.2019 / 19:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Guildford, UK, 24 July 2019 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 06:00 a.m. EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 a.m. EDT/15:00 p.m. CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438
Access code: 7264748
 
Live webcast (listen-only) https://www.linde.com/en/investors/events-presentations
Short URL: https://bit.ly/2NkUoyv
 
Web replay Available on demand beginning at midday EDT/18:00 p.m. CEST on Monday, August 5, 2019 at:
https://www.linde.com/en/investors/events-presentations
Short URL: https://bit.ly/2NkUoyv
 
Telephone replay Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at midday EDT/18:00 p.m. CEST on Monday, August 5, 2019, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056
Conference ID: 7264748
 

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed at www.linde.com/investors on Monday, August 5, 2019 at https://www.linde.com/en/investors/events-presentations (short URL: https://bit.ly/2NkUoyv)
 

About Linde
Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


24.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 846445

 
End of News DGAP News Service

846445  24.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=846445&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
