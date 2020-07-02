Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Linde plc    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Linde : FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Fifth Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 06:10am EDT

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability
FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Fifth Consecutive Year

02.07.2020 / 12:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Fifth Consecutive Year

Guildford, UK, July 2, 2020 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive year, recognizing the company's leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is a tool for investors seeking to invest in companies that demonstrate strong sustainability practices. FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants when creating or assessing sustainable investment products. Inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series is based on an independent analysis of data from over 7,000 securities.

"A strong commitment to ESG is integral to Linde's long-term success," said Riva Krut, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Linde. "Linde has the technology, resources and people to contribute to all aspects of managing climate change and reducing emissions. We are honored that Linde has once again been recognized for its ESG leadership through inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series."

Linde was recently upgraded to A in MSCI's ESG Ratings assessment. The company was also included in the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2020 list and received Silver Class distinction in The Sustainability Yearbook 2020, published by S&P Global in collaboration with RobecoSAM. Linde is a member of the Ethibel Sustainability Index, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the FTSE4Good Index Series.

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (?25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts:  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

02.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1084661

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1084661  02.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1084661&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LINDE PLC
06:10aLINDE : FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Fifth Consecutive Year
EQ
07/01LINDE : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
PU
07/01LINDE : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
EQ
06/30LINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
06/30LINDE PLC : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/29LINDE : MSCI Upgrades Linde's ESG Rating to A
EQ
06/22LINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/19LINDE PLC : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06/17LINDE : Named Top 25 in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2020
EQ
06/16LINDE PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 864 M - -
Net income 2020 3 145 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,3x
Yield 2020 1,77%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 79 008
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 218,21 $
Last Close Price 214,77 $
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Clemens A. H. Börsig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC0.88%112 794
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-6.18%70 454
AIR LIQUIDE1.78%68 203
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS3.73%53 833
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-1.02%47 714
DOW INC0.00%30 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group