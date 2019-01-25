Linde : Gets FTC Extension for Asset-Sale Completion

By Nathan Allen



Linde PLC (LIN.XE) said Friday that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has extended the deadline for the completion of some U.S. asset sales needed to finalize the German company's merger with Praxair.

As a result of the federal-government shutdown the FTC has extended the deadline for completion to March 1 from Jan. 29., Linde said.

To gain approval for their merger, Linde and Praxair agreed to sell assets across nine markets in the U.S. Linde must sell off its bulk-supply business as well as certain carbon-monoxide, hydrogen and steam methane-reforming businesses in the country.

Until the sales are finalized the companies are prohibited from completing their merger and must continue to operate separately.

