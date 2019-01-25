Log in
LINDE PLC (LIN)
Linde : Gets FTC Extension for Asset-Sale Completion

01/25/2019 | 03:52am EST

By Nathan Allen

Linde PLC (LIN.XE) said Friday that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has extended the deadline for the completion of some U.S. asset sales needed to finalize the German company's merger with Praxair.

As a result of the federal-government shutdown the FTC has extended the deadline for completion to March 1 from Jan. 29., Linde said.

To gain approval for their merger, Linde and Praxair agreed to sell assets across nine markets in the U.S. Linde must sell off its bulk-supply business as well as certain carbon-monoxide, hydrogen and steam methane-reforming businesses in the country.

Until the sales are finalized the companies are prohibited from completing their merger and must continue to operate separately.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 28 723 M
EBIT 2018 4 948 M
Net income 2018 2 900 M
Debt 2018 8 076 M
Yield 2018 2,16%
P/E ratio 2018 38,78
P/E ratio 2019 32,95
EV / Sales 2018 3,30x
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
Capitalization 86 719 M
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 176 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Director
Clemens A. H. Boersig Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC0.85%86 719
LINDE GROUP (THE)0.15%40 926
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS-2.22%34 283
AIR WATER INC9.27%3 213
FOOSUNG CO LTD--.--%628
WONIK MATERIALS CO LTD--.--%244
