Linde : Lincare Statement Regarding COVID-19

Lincare, a subsidiary of Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN), the leading provider of home respiratory care in the U.S., stands as a second line of defense in support of efforts to address the COVID-19 (coronavirus) public healthcare crisis. Throughout this pandemic, Lincare remains committed to:

Ensuring continued care to 1.6 million patients across the U.S. supported by more than 2,000 Lincare clinicians.

Providing in-home services to patients with underlying chronic medical conditions who may be more vulnerable when contracting COVID-19.

Helping to increase critical hospital capacity by transitioning respiratory patients and others from in-patient to in-home care.

Clearwater, FL - March 25, 2020 - Lincare, a subsidiary of Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) is playing a critical role in caring for patients at home, including some who have tested positive for COVID-19. The company is helping to ease the burden on hospitals across the country by partnering with them to transition patients who are eligible for in-home care, which results in additional hospital capacity for patients requiring critical care. Lincare patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 have received respiratory services including oxygen and nebulized respiratory medications, as well as ventilation services.

'Lincare is well-prepared to safely and reliably provide critical in-home services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,' said Lincare CEO Crispin Teufel. 'As a leader in the homecare industry, Lincare is taking all necessary steps to play an active role in fighting this pandemic as a trusted provider for our patients. This includes adhering to industry standards and protocols to help ensure the safety of our patients and our employees. We stand with our fellow healthcare providers - doctors, nurses, caregivers, and clinical staff who are dedicated to providing an excellent standard of care to patients nationwide.'

About Lincare

Lincare is the largest U.S. provider of respiratory care in the home with a broad geographic reach, offering an extensive portfolio of quality products and services: Respiratory Therapy, Sleep Therapy, INR Testing, Nebulizer and Respiratory Medications, Enteral Therapy, and Durable Medical Equipment. Lincare's mission is to set the standard for excellence, transforming the way respiratory care is delivered in the home. We are inspired by a vision to enable patients with chronic conditions to remain engaged in life, with the peace of mind that we are caring for them. Visit www.lincare.com.

Further information, email: MediaRelations@Lincare.com

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.