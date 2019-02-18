Linde : Praxair Starts Up New Syngas Plant in Geismar, Louisiana

Praxair,
Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN),
has announced the completion of a major investment project at its
Geismar, Louisiana facility, bringing a new plant online that will
increase carbon monoxide supply to customers in the Geismar area.
The plant incorporates a new carbon monoxide purification train with
more than 13 million cubic feet per day of capacity. This facility is
part of a much larger investment that Praxair has embarked upon in
Louisiana and the US Gulf Coast and leverages proprietary technologies
to improve the overall efficiency of the site and maintain its long-term
reliability and competitiveness.
“Praxair has been an integral part of the Geismar chemical industry for
over 50 years and with this latest investment, we are demonstrating our
commitment to remaining a reliable and efficient source of industrial
gases in the region well into the future,” said Dan Yankowski, Praxair’s
president of Global Hydrogen.
Carbon monoxide is essential for the manufacture of a wide array of
products, such as polyurethane precursors and other specialty chemicals.
Hydrogen, carbon monoxide and other gas products required by the local
chemical and refining industries were first produced at this site in the
early 1970’s. Over the years the site has been expanded and more
recently, the Geismar facility has been integrated into a 90-mile
pipeline network stretching from Baton Rouge to St. Charles. This latest
investment further strengthens Praxair’s ability to reliably serve the
increased demand from customers, ranging from world scale refineries to
technology leading biofuel companies.
About Praxair
Praxair, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Linde plc, is a leading
industrial gas company in North and South America and one of the largest worldwide.
Praxair produces, sells and distributes atmospheric, process and
specialty gases,
and high-performance surface
coatings. Our products, services
and technologies are making our planet more productive by
bringing efficiency and environmental benefits to a wide variety of industries,
including aerospace,
chemicals,
food
and beverage, electronics,
energy,
healthcare,
manufacturing, primary metals
and many others. For more information about the company, please visit
our website at www.praxair.com.
