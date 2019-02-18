Log in
Linde : Praxair Starts Up New Syngas Plant in Geismar, Louisiana

0
02/18/2019 | 08:31am EST

Praxair, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN), has announced the completion of a major investment project at its Geismar, Louisiana facility, bringing a new plant online that will increase carbon monoxide supply to customers in the Geismar area.

The plant incorporates a new carbon monoxide purification train with more than 13 million cubic feet per day of capacity. This facility is part of a much larger investment that Praxair has embarked upon in Louisiana and the US Gulf Coast and leverages proprietary technologies to improve the overall efficiency of the site and maintain its long-term reliability and competitiveness.

“Praxair has been an integral part of the Geismar chemical industry for over 50 years and with this latest investment, we are demonstrating our commitment to remaining a reliable and efficient source of industrial gases in the region well into the future,” said Dan Yankowski, Praxair’s president of Global Hydrogen.

Carbon monoxide is essential for the manufacture of a wide array of products, such as polyurethane precursors and other specialty chemicals. Hydrogen, carbon monoxide and other gas products required by the local chemical and refining industries were first produced at this site in the early 1970’s. Over the years the site has been expanded and more recently, the Geismar facility has been integrated into a 90-mile pipeline network stretching from Baton Rouge to St. Charles. This latest investment further strengthens Praxair’s ability to reliably serve the increased demand from customers, ranging from world scale refineries to technology leading biofuel companies.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Linde plc, is a leading industrial gas company in North and South America and one of the largest worldwide. Praxair produces, sells and distributes atmospheric, process and specialty gases, and high-performance surface coatings. Our products, services and technologies are making our planet more productive by bringing efficiency and environmental benefits to a wide variety of industries, including aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, primary metals and many others. For more information about the company, please visit our website at www.praxair.com.


© Business Wire 2019
