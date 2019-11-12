Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Linde plc    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/11 04:02:00 pm
202.29 USD   -0.35%
06:43aLINDE : Raises Full-Year Adjusted Earnings Guidance
DJ
06:40aLINDE : 3Q Profit, Sales Rise
DJ
06:30aLINDE : Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Linde : Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 06:30am EST

Guildford, UK, November 12, 2019 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) has today reported its third-quarter 2019 financial results.

View the full press release and tables

About Linde
Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This document contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by terms and phrases such as: anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, expect, continue, should, could, may, plan, project, predict, will, potential, forecast, and similar expressions. They are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date the statements are made but involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ability to successfully integrate the Praxair and Linde AG businesses; regulatory or other limitations and requirements imposed as a result of the business combination of Praxair and Linde AG that could reduce anticipated benefits of the transaction; the risk that Linde plc may be unable to achieve expected synergies or that it may take longer or be more costly than expected to achieve those synergies; the performance of stock markets generally; developments in worldwide and national economies and other international events and circumstances, including trade conflicts and tariffs; changes in foreign currencies and in interest rates; the cost and availability of electric power, natural gas and other raw materials; the ability to achieve price increases to offset cost increases; catastrophic events including natural disasters, epidemics and acts of war and terrorism; the ability to attract, hire, and retain qualified personnel; the impact of changes in financial accounting standards; the impact of changes in pension plan liabilities; the impact of tax, environmental, healthcare and other legislation and government regulation in jurisdictions in which the company operates, including the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; the cost and outcomes of investigations, litigation and regulatory proceedings; the impact of potential unusual or non-recurring items; continued timely development and market acceptance of new products and applications; the impact of competitive products and pricing; future financial and operating performance of major customers and industries served; the impact of information technology system failures, network disruptions and breaches in data security; and the effectiveness and speed of integrating new acquisitions into the business. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual future results or circumstances to differ materially from GAAP, IFRS or adjusted projections, estimates or other forward-looking statements.

Linde plc assumes no obligation to update or provide revisions to any forward-looking statement in response to changing circumstances. The above listed risks and uncertainties are further described in 'Item 1A Risk Factors in Linde plc's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019 which should be reviewed carefully. Please consider Linde plc's forward-looking statements in light of those risks.

Disclaimer

Linde plc published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 11:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINDE PLC
06:43aLINDE : Raises Full-Year Adjusted Earnings Guidance
DJ
06:40aLINDE : 3Q Profit, Sales Rise
DJ
06:30aLINDE : Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results
PU
06:19aLINDE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:05aLINDE PLC : Linde Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results (Earnings Release Tables at..
EQ
05:17aChip Shares Rally as Global Stocks Eek Out Small Gains
DJ
11/07LINDE PLC : quaterly earnings release
11/07Linde-Lien Hwa JV Wins Contract in Taiwan
DJ
11/07LINDE : signs new long-term agreement with major electronics customer in Taiwan
PU
11/07LINDE : signs new long-term agreement with major electronics customer in Taiwan
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 772 M
EBIT 2019 5 192 M
Net income 2019 3 640 M
Debt 2019 11 100 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 35,6x
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,15x
EV / Sales2020 4,05x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 205,77  $
Last Close Price 201,12  $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian Bruch Chief Executive Officer-Linde Engineering & EVP
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC29.64%108 316
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%71 598
AIR LIQUIDE20.45%62 556
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY47.26%52 666
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS46.85%48 225
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.87%32 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group