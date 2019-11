By Pietro Lombardi



Linde PLC (LIN) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Baowu Clean Energy, a subsidiary of Baowu Steel Group, to cooperate on research and development in the field of the hydrogen market for industrial and mobility applications in China.

As part of the agreement, the parties will consider investment in liquid hydrogen plants and infrastructure, engineering and gases company Linde said Monday.

