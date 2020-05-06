DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Starts Up New Plant in China to Supply GTA Semiconductor



06.05.2020 / 12:00

Guildford, UK, May 6, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced today it has started up the first of two new high-purity nitrogen generators in Shanghai, China, as part of a 20-year contract to supply ultra-high purity industrial gases to GTA Semiconductor. The second generator is expected to come on stream by 2022.

Installed and operated by Linde's joint venture Linde LienHwa (LLH), the new plant is located in the Shanghai Lingang Industrial Zone, one of the largest industrial parks in Shanghai. Linde will supply GTA Semiconductor's US$5.1 billion wafer fabrication plant with ultra-high purity gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, argon, carbon dioxide, as well as compressed dry air (CDA).

"The semiconductor industry in China is expected to continue to grow in capability and capacity," said Stan Tang, President and Managing Director, LLH China. "Our network density in China enables us to continue capturing long-term growth projects and further strengthens our leadership in the electronics end market. We are proud of our track record of safely and reliably supplying industrial gases and are excited to have the opportunity to support GTA Semiconductor's expansion."

