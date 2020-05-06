Log in
Linde : Starts Up New Plant in China to Supply GTA Semiconductor

05/06/2020 | 06:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde Starts Up New Plant in China to Supply GTA Semiconductor

06.05.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Starts Up New Plant in China to Supply GTA Semiconductor

Guildford, UK, May 6, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced today it has started up the first of two new high-purity nitrogen generators in Shanghai, China, as part of a 20-year contract to supply ultra-high purity industrial gases to GTA Semiconductor. The second generator is expected to come on stream by 2022.

Installed and operated by Linde's joint venture Linde LienHwa (LLH), the new plant is located in the Shanghai Lingang Industrial Zone, one of the largest industrial parks in Shanghai. Linde will supply GTA Semiconductor's US$5.1 billion wafer fabrication plant with ultra-high purity gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, argon, carbon dioxide, as well as compressed dry air (CDA).

"The semiconductor industry in China is expected to continue to grow in capability and capacity," said Stan Tang, President and Managing Director, LLH China. "Our network density in China enables us to continue capturing long-term growth projects and further strengthens our leadership in the electronics end market. We are proud of our track record of safely and reliably supplying industrial gases and are excited to have the opportunity to support GTA Semiconductor's expansion."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (?25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.


Contacts:		  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

06.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1037135

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1037135  06.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1037135&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
