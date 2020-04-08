Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Linde plc    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Linde : U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Nitric Oxide Patent Win for Linde; Linde Commits to Support Inhaled Nitric Oxide Clinical Studies Relating to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 08:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Nitric Oxide Patent Win for Linde; Linde Commits to Support Inhaled Nitric Oxide Clinical Studies Relating to COVID-19

08.04.2020 / 13:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Nitric Oxide Patent Win for Linde; Linde Commits to Support Inhaled Nitric Oxide Clinical Studies Relating to COVID-19

Guildford, UK, April 8, 2020 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN), a leading global supplier of inhaled nitric oxide, is pleased with the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court declining to review the 2019 appeals court decision that affirmed Praxair Distribution, Inc.'s (PDI) right to sell a generic form of inhaled nitric oxide. This decision ends the long-running U.S. patent litigation with Mallinckrodt plc, and affirms the ability of PDI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Linde, to continue supplying inhaled nitric oxide. This drug product is widely used as approved in the U.S. and other countries to improve oxygenation of certain groups of patients.

"Nitric oxide is truly a unique and beneficial drug product. We are proud to be doing our part to support healthcare institutions around the world with a reliable, competitive and beneficial supply of inhaled nitric oxide along with our other medical gases and services," said Ben Glazer, President, US Packaged & Specialty Gases.

Linde is actively supporting doctors as they investigate the use of nitric oxide to treat COVID-19 patients globally. This includes supplying nitric oxide to Massachusetts General Hospital to support a trial launched by their researchers to test the drug's effectiveness for preventing disease progression in patients with mild to moderate disease, thereby avoiding the need for ventilation. Separately, German authorities have authorized on a temporary basis the use of inhaled nitric oxide specifically to treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (?25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts:  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

08.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1018287

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1018287  08.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1018287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LINDE PLC
08:05aLINDE : U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Nitric Oxide Patent Win for Linde; Linde Comm..
EQ
04/07LINDE PLC : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
04/07LINDE PLC : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
04/06LINDE PLC : Baader Bank raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
MD
04/03LINDE PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Kepler Chevreux
MD
04/02LINDE PLC : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/30LINDE PLC : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/25LINDE : Lincare Statement Regarding COVID-19
PU
03/25LINDE : Lincare Statement Regarding COVID-19
EQ
03/25LINDE PLC : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 576 M
EBIT 2020 5 748 M
Net income 2020 3 454 M
Debt 2020 12 987 M
Yield 2020 2,09%
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,76x
EV / Sales2021 3,61x
Capitalization 94 598 M
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 219,53  $
Last Close Price 179,94  $
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Clemens A. H. Börsig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC-15.48%94 598
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.14%63 665
AIR LIQUIDE-4.87%61 621
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS-14.03%44 584
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-20.60%38 630
DOW INC0.00%24 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group