Linde plc (EU): Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01/31/2019 | 06:00am EST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Linde plc / Total Voting Rights Announcement
31.01.2019 / 11:57
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
30.01.2019
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
546,064,009
