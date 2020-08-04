DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Bond

Linde plc: Linde Announces Pricing of $1 Billion Notes



04.08.2020 / 12:00

Linde Announces Pricing of $1 Billion Notes

Guildford, UK, August 4, 2020 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced that on August 3, 2020, its wholly-owned subsidiary Praxair, Inc. ("Praxair") priced a public offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 1.100% Notes due August 2030 and $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.000% Notes due August 2050 (collectively, the "Notes"). The offering is expected to close on August 10, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay certain existing indebtedness, with the balance, if any, to be used for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are being offered under the shelf registration statement filed by Linde plc and certain of its subsidiaries, including Praxair, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors are encouraged to read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus in that registration statement and the other documents that Linde plc has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the offering. These documents can be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

A final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained on the SEC's website once filed or by contacting any of the joint book-running managers of the offering: BofA Securities, Inc. at 800-294-1322 (toll free) or dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 800-831-9146 (toll free) or prospectus@citi.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 866-803-9204 (collect); Mizuho Securities USA LLC at 866-271-7403 (toll free); or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 800-645-3751 (toll free) or wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The offering is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (?25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.