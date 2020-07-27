Log in
LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/27 03:49:55 pm
247.18 USD   +1.27%
03:21pLINDE : Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2020
PU
03:10pLINDE PLC : Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2020
EQ
09:15aLINDE PLC : half-yearly earnings release
Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2020

07/27/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend
Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2020

27.07.2020 / 21:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2020

Guildford, UK, July 27, 2020 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.963 per share.

The dividend is payable on September 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2020.

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (?25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts:  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


27.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1102587

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1102587  27.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1102587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
