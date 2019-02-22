Log in
Linde plc: Linde plc Investor & Media Conference Call - Information

02/22/2019 | 01:40pm EST
DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Conference
Linde plc: Linde plc Investor & Media Conference Call - Information

22.02.2019 / 19:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde plc Investor & Media Conference Call - Information

Guildford, UK, 22 February 2019 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 am ET to provide a company update and a financial overview. Following are the details, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
 

Live Conference Call:
Toll-Free Dial-In Number +1 (855) 758-5442 - Conference ID:9649937
International Dial-In Number +1 (631) 485-4849 - Conference ID:9649937


Live webcast:
Listen-only mode via live webcast at https://www.lindeplc.com/en/investors/events-presentations (short URL: https://bit.ly/2NkUoyv)


Web replay:
Available on demand beginning at 2:00 pm ET on Friday, March 1, 2019 at https://www.lindeplc.com/en/investors/events-presentations (short URL: https://bit.ly/2NkUoyv)


Telephone replay:
Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 2:00 pm ET on Friday, March 1, 2019,
by dialing: +1 (855) 859-2056 - Conference ID:9649937
+1 (404) 537-3406 - Conference ID:9649937

The presentation materials can be accessed on Friday, March 1, 2019 at
https://www.lindeplc.com/en/investors/events-presentations (short URL: https://bit.ly/2NkUoyv)


About Linde plc
Linde plc is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with market capitalization of approximately USD 90 billion (EUR 78 billion) and 2017 pro forma sales of USD 27 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde plc delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.lindeplc.com
 

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
E-Mail: juan_pelaez@praxair.com
Media
Richard Rigby
Phone: +44 20 3755 1621
E-Mail: richard.rigby@linde.com
 

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by terms and phrases such as: anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, expect, continue, should, could, may, plan, project, predict, will, potential, forecast, and similar expressions. They are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date the statements are made but involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ability to successfully integrate the Praxair and Linde AG businesses; regulatory or other limitations and requirements imposed as a result of the business combination of Praxair and Linde AG that could reduce anticipated benefits of the transaction; the risk that Linde plc may be unable to achieve expected synergies or that it may take longer or be more costly than expected to achieve those synergies; the performance of stock markets generally; developments in worldwide and national economies and other international events and circumstances, including trade conflicts and tariffs; changes in foreign currencies and in interest rates; the cost and availability of electric power, natural gas and other raw materials; the ability to achieve price increases to offset cost increases; catastrophic events including natural disasters, epidemics and acts of war and terrorism; the ability to attract, hire, and retain qualified personnel; the impact of changes in financial accounting standards; the impact of changes in pension plan liabilities; the impact of tax, environmental, healthcare and other legislation and government regulation in jurisdictions in which the company operates, including the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; the cost and outcomes of investigations, litigation and regulatory proceedings; the impact of potential unusual or non-recurring items; continued timely development and market acceptance of new products and applications; the impact of competitive products and pricing; future financial and operating performance of major customers and industries served; the impact of information technology system failures, network disruptions and breaches in data security; and the effectiveness and speed of integrating new acquisitions into the business. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual future results or circumstances to differ materially from GAAP, IFRS or adjusted projections, estimates or other forward-looking statements.

Linde plc assumes no obligation to update or provide revisions to any forward-looking statement in response to changing circumstances. The above listed risks and uncertainties are further described in the section "Risk Factors" in Linde plc's European Listing Prospectus, published on October 24, 2018, and Item 8.01 of Linde plc's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 31, 2018, which should be reviewed carefully. Please consider Linde plc's forward-looking statements in light of those risks.


22.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.lindeplc.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)

 
End of News DGAP News Service

780337  22.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=780337&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
