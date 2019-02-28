

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.02.2019 / 18:18

Notification of Dealing to the Central Bank of Ireland To: Linde plc

Ten Earlsfort Terrace

Dublin 2

D02 T380

Ireland 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anne K. Roby 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Head of Global Functions Group b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 7,098 ordinary shares of Linde plc.



Disposal of 3,290 ordinary shares of Linde plc. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Acquisition Price(s) Volume(s) US$0.00 7,098 Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) US$173.50 3,290 d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume See above See above e) Date of the transaction 25 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange g) Additional Information 7,098 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a restricted stock unit (RSU) grant made on 23 February 2016. 3,290 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the RSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$173.50 per ordinary share).

