http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
|
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.02.2019 / 18:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Dealing to the Central Bank of Ireland
To: Linde plc
Ten Earlsfort Terrace
Dublin 2
D02 T380
Ireland
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anne K. Roby
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Head of Global Functions Group
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Linde public limited company
|b)
|LEI
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 7,098 ordinary shares of Linde plc.
Disposal of 3,290 ordinary shares of Linde plc.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Acquisition
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|US$0.00
|7,098
|
|
|Disposal
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|US$173.50
|3,290
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|
|See above
|See above
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 February 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
|g)
|Additional Information
|7,098 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a restricted stock unit (RSU) grant made on 23 February 2016. 3,290 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the RSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$173.50 per ordinary share).
28.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.lindeplc.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
49251 28.02.2019