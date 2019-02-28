Log in
Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/28/2019 | 12:20pm EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">


Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.02.2019 / 18:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Dealing to the Central Bank of Ireland

To: Linde plc
Ten Earlsfort Terrace
Dublin 2
D02 T380
Ireland

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Anne K. Roby
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Head of Global Functions Group
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 7,098 ordinary shares of Linde plc.

Disposal of 3,290 ordinary shares of Linde plc.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Acquisition
    Price(s) Volume(s)
    US$0.00 7,098
    Disposal
    Price(s) Volume(s)
    US$173.50 3,290
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    See above See above
e) Date of the transaction 25 February 2019
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information 7,098 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a restricted stock unit (RSU) grant made on 23 February 2016. 3,290 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the RSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$173.50 per ordinary share).

28.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.lindeplc.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49251  28.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
