Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
0
07/18/2019 | 04:05am EDT
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.07.2019 / 09:59
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Stephen F. Angel
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director and Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Linde public limited company
b)
LEI
8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Deferred Stock Units ("DSUs")
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
b)
Nature of the transactions
Acquisition of DSUs
The acquisition of 277.601 DSUs of Linde plc under the
company's Compensation Deferral Plan (the "Plan") pursuant
to a prior election to defer compensation.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of DSUs
US$0.00
277.601 DSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
N/A
N/A
e)
Dates of the transactions
15 JUL 2019
f)
Place of the transactions
Outside of trading venue
g)
Additional Information
The 277.601 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on
a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan.
