LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/18/2019 | 04:30am EDT


Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.10.2019 / 10:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Stephen F. Angel
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Deferred Stock Units ("DSUs")

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Acquisition of DSUs
The acquisition of 290.245 DSUs of Linde plc under the
company's Compensation Deferral Plan (the "Plan") pursuant
to a prior election to defer compensation.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition of DSUs
    US$0.00 290.245
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 15 October 2019
f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information The 290.245 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan.

18.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54421  18.10.2019 


© EQS 2019
