Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/21/2020 | 11:25am EST


Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2020 / 17:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Eduardo F. Menezes
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive VP EMEA Gases
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Share Options ("Options")
Ordinary Shares

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of
Ordinary Shares
The exercise of 35,220 options (expiring on 26 February 2023) over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$110.58 and the withholding of 25,649 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$224.06 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 9,571 net shares that were held; and the exercise of 43,005 options (expiring 28 February 2022) over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$109.68 and the withholding of 30,576 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$224.04 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 12,429 net shares that were held.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Exercise
    US$110.58 35,220 Options
    Disposal
    US$224.06 25,649 Ordinary Shares
    Exercise
    US$109.68 43,005 Options
    Disposal  
    US$224.04 30,576 Ordinary Shares
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 18 FEB 2020
f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information 25,649 Ordinary Shares were withheld (at a per share price of US$224.06) and 30,576 Ordinary Shares were withheld (at a per share price of US$224.04) by Linde plc to cover the exercise price of options over 35,220 and 43,005 Ordinary Shares, respectively and taxes.

21.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

56953  21.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
