Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
02/21/2020 | 11:25am EST
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.02.2020 / 17:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Eduardo F. Menezes
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive VP EMEA Gases
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Linde public limited company
b)
LEI
8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Share Options ("Options")
Ordinary Shares
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
b)
Nature of the transactions
Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of
Ordinary Shares
The exercise of 35,220 options (expiring on 26 February 2023) over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$110.58 and the withholding of 25,649 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$224.06 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 9,571 net shares that were held; and the exercise of 43,005 options (expiring 28 February 2022) over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$109.68 and the withholding of 30,576 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$224.04 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 12,429 net shares that were held.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Exercise
US$110.58
35,220 Options
Disposal
US$224.06
25,649 Ordinary Shares
Exercise
US$109.68
43,005 Options
Disposal
US$224.04
30,576 Ordinary Shares
d)
Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
N/A
N/A
e)
Dates of the transactions
18 FEB 2020
f)
Place of the transactions
New York Stock Exchange
g)
Additional Information
25,649 Ordinary Shares were withheld (at a per share price of US$224.06) and 30,576 Ordinary Shares were withheld (at a per share price of US$224.04) by Linde plc to cover the exercise price of options over 35,220 and 43,005 Ordinary Shares, respectively and taxes.
