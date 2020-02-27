Log in
Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/27/2020 | 09:50am EST


Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.02.2020 / 15:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Robert L. Wood
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of RSUs
The grant of 611 RSUs of Linde plc which shall vest in full and payout
in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis one year after the
24 February 2020 date of grant, subject to certain conditions having
been fulfilled.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition of RSUs
    US$0.00 611
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 24 February 2020
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information The RSUs shall vest in full and payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a
one-for-one basis one year after the 24 February 2020 grant date,
provided that the awardee serves on the Linde plc Board of Directors
continuously through the vesting date, except under certain
circumstances in which a pro-rata payout may be made.

27.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57095  27.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
