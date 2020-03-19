Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/19/2020 | 04:55am EDT
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.03.2020 / 09:50
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Stephen F. Angel
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director and Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Linde public limited company
b)
LEI
8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
b)
Nature of the transactions
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
The acquisition of 2,000 ordinary shares of Linde plc as an open market acquisition.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
US$152.47
2,000 Ordinary Shares
d)
Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
N/A
N/A
e)
Dates of the transactions
16 MARCH 2020
f)
Place of the transactions
New York Stock Exchange
g)
Additional Information
The price reported is the weighted average purchase price per share. The purchase prices ranged from $152.34 to $152.58 per share.
