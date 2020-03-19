Log in
Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/19/2020 | 04:55am EDT


Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2020 / 09:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Stephen F. Angel
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
The acquisition of 2,000 ordinary shares of Linde plc as an open market acquisition.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
    US$152.47 2,000 Ordinary Shares
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 16 MARCH 2020
f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information The price reported is the weighted average purchase price per share. The purchase prices ranged from $152.34 to $152.58 per share.

19.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58161  19.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 815 M
EBIT 2020 5 800 M
Net income 2020 3 632 M
Debt 2020 13 098 M
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,34x
EV / Sales2021 3,21x
Capitalization 83 044 M
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 228,32  $
Last Close Price 157,51  $
Spread / Highest target 61,9%
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian Bruch Chief Executive Officer-Linde Engineering & EVP
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC-26.02%83 044
AIR LIQUIDE-20.92%54 737
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.56%49 551
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS-14.22%45 261
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-30.96%35 047
ASIAN PAINTS-2.99%22 417
