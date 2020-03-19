

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.03.2020 / 09:50

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Stephen F. Angel 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transactions Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

The acquisition of 2,000 ordinary shares of Linde plc as an open market acquisition. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of Ordinary Shares US$152.47 2,000 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 16 MARCH 2020 f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange g) Additional Information The price reported is the weighted average purchase price per share. The purchase prices ranged from $152.34 to $152.58 per share.

