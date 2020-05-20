Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Linde plc    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/20 02:50:42 pm
196.025 USD   +3.04%
02:40pLINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:09aLINDE PLC : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
02:26aLINDE PLC : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:40pm EDT


Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.05.2020 / 20:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Sanjiv Lamba
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive VP APAC Gases
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Share Options ("Options")
Ordinary Shares

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of
Ordinary Shares
The exercise of 862 options over Ordinary Shares (expiring on
01 June 2020) at an exercise price of US$1.92 per share and the subsequent sale of 862 Ordinary Shares at a market price of US$191.965 per share.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Exercise
    US$1.92 862 Options
    Disposal
    US$191.965 862 Ordinary Shares
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 18 May 2020
f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information  

20.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59915  20.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LINDE PLC
02:40pLINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:09aLINDE PLC : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
02:26aLINDE PLC : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
05/18LINDE PLC : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
05/14LINDE PLC : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/14LINDE PLC : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
05/13LINDE PLC : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/08LINDE PLC : Independant Research remains Neutral
MD
05/08LINDE PLC : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
05/08LINDE PLC : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 065 M
EBIT 2020 5 263 M
Net income 2020 3 210 M
Debt 2020 12 138 M
Yield 2020 1,98%
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,14x
EV / Sales2021 3,94x
Capitalization 99 917 M
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 211,56 $
Last Close Price 190,25 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Clemens A. H. Börsig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC-10.64%99 917
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-12.67%65 493
AIR LIQUIDE-8.24%59 674
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS0.44%52 128
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-3.39%46 572
DOW INC0.00%26 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group