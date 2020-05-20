Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
0
05/20/2020 | 02:40pm EDT
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.05.2020 / 20:38
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Sanjiv Lamba
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive VP APAC Gases
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Linde public limited company
b)
LEI
8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Share Options ("Options")
Ordinary Shares
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
b)
Nature of the transactions
Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of
Ordinary Shares
The exercise of 862 options over Ordinary Shares (expiring on
01 June 2020) at an exercise price of US$1.92 per share and the subsequent sale of 862 Ordinary Shares at a market price of US$191.965 per share.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Exercise
US$1.92
862 Options
Disposal
US$191.965
862 Ordinary Shares
d)
Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
N/A
N/A
e)
Dates of the transactions
18 May 2020
f)
Place of the transactions
New York Stock Exchange
g)
Additional Information
