LINDE PLC (LIN)
Linde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/06/2019 | 06:10am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Linde plc
Linde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.02.2019 / 12:05
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Linde Plc, IE00BZ12WP82
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):


[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name: Norges Bank City and country of registered office (if applicable): Oslo, Norway
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
01/02/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified:
06/02/2019
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
Below 3%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)		 Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.839 % 0.155 % 2.994 % 546,064,009
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.27 % 0% 3.27 %  
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
IE00BZ12WP82 15503437   2.839%  
         
         
SUBTOTAL A 15503437 2.839%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights
Shares on Loan (Right to Recall)   At any time 847778 0.155%
         
         
  SUBTOTAL B.1 847778 0.155%
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
  SUBTOTAL B.2    
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
 
 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
 
12. Additional informationxvi:
 

Done at Oslo on 06/02/2019.


06.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.lindeplc.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

773037  06.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=773037&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 28 729 M
EBIT 2018 4 950 M
Net income 2018 2 863 M
Debt 2018 8 076 M
Yield 2018 2,06%
P/E ratio 2018 40,66
P/E ratio 2019 34,54
EV / Sales 2018 3,45x
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
Capitalization 90 918 M
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 176 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Director
Clemens A. H. Boersig Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC5.74%90 918
LINDE GROUP (THE)0.54%41 344
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS4.92%36 652
AIR WATER INC11.79%3 346
FOOSUNG CO LTD--.--%682
WONIK MATERIALS CO LTD--.--%271
