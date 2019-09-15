Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Linde plc    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.09.2019 / 20:17
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 13 September 2019, Linde plc filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/static-files/f8b0e015-f39f-4e21-9519-7ee2983233ac (short URL: https://t1p.de/x93n).

15.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

873695  15.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=873695&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINDE PLC
02:20pLINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
09/13LINDE PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
09/10LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/06LINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
09/06LINDE PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
09/04LINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/03DISCLOSURE OF SHARE BUY-BACKS IN ACC : 28. Interim Report
EQ
08/30LINDE PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/27DISCLOSURE OF SHARE BUY-BACKS IN ACC : 27. Interim Report
EQ
08/20DISCLOSURE OF SHARE BUY-BACKS IN ACC : 26. Interim Report
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 930 M
EBIT 2019 5 205 M
Net income 2019 3 848 M
Debt 2019 11 565 M
Yield 2019 1,82%
P/E ratio 2019 37,1x
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,99x
EV / Sales2020 3,88x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 205,49  $
Last Close Price 192,16  $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Director
Clemens A. H. Boersig Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC23.15%103 724
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%74 696
AIR LIQUIDE16.92%59 966
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY37.63%49 714
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS38.86%48 972
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD42.85%45 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group