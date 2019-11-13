Log in
Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
11/13/2019 | 03:35am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act)
Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.11.2019 / 09:31
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 12 November 2019, Linde plc filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/static-files/bfa27e08-b53b-4768-a831-cabf78abcd52 (short URL: https://t1p.de/rvrf).

13.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

911573  13.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=911573&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
