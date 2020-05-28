Log in
Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/28/2020 | 04:55am EDT

05/28/2020 | 04:55am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.05.2020 / 10:51
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 26 May 2020, Linde plc filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/static-files/d8afc0bd-decc-4923-adc3-80663b92a8eb (short URL: https://t1p.de/dnyip).

28.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1057513  28.05.2020 

© EQS 2020
LINDE PLC-9.29%101 429
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-11.61%66 271
AIR LIQUIDE-7.96%60 486
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS0.07%52 519
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-0.12%48 174
DOW INC0.00%28 733
