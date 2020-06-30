Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Linde plc    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.06.2020 / 18:05
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 26 June 2020, Linde plc filed a form 11-K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/static-files/bf4aacf5-852c-42da-b6f4-a9a672b72b83 (short URL: https://t1p.de/u5j1).

30.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1083015  30.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1083015&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LINDE PLC
12:10pLINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
11:49aLINDE PLC : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/29LINDE : MSCI Upgrades Linde's ESG Rating to A
EQ
06/22LINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/19LINDE PLC : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06/17LINDE : Named Top 25 in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2020
EQ
06/16LINDE PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
06/08LINDE PLC : Buy rating from UBS
MD
06/08LINDE PLC : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
06/05LINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 855 M - -
Net income 2020 3 145 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,6x
Yield 2020 1,80%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 79 008
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 218,21 $
Last Close Price 211,28 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Clemens A. H. Börsig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC-0.76%110 961
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.43%71 015
AIR LIQUIDE1.03%67 608
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS1.54%52 698
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-3.01%46 759
DOW INC0.00%30 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group