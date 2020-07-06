Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Linde plc    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.07.2020 / 19:10
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 6 July 2020, Linde plc filed a form DEFA 14A with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/static-files/c65935cf-c033-4725-ae12-5ce4866a68ca (short URL: https://t1p.de/is2m ).

06.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1087469  06.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1087469&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LINDE PLC
01:15pLINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
12:59pLINDE : Announces Changes to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
12:35pLINDE PLC : Linde Announces Changes to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
EQ
07/02LINDE : FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Fifth Consecutive Year
EQ
07/01LINDE : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
PU
07/01LINDE : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
EQ
06/30LINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
06/30LINDE PLC : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/29LINDE : MSCI Upgrades Linde's ESG Rating to A
EQ
06/22LINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 860 M - -
Net income 2020 3 145 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,5x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 79 008
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 218,21 $
Last Close Price 221,26 $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Clemens A. H. Börsig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC3.93%116 203
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-4.90%71 417
AIR LIQUIDE3.29%69 088
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS5.29%54 644
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-0.10%48 161
DOW INC0.00%30 807
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group