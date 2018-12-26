DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 2. Interim Report

Linde plc: Release of a capital market information



26.12.2018 / 10:58

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 2. Interim Report

On 10 December 2018, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 1.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 10 December 2018 through 30 April 2019. Linde plc announced the terms of this programme on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 17.12.2018 through 21.12.2018, shares were repurchased under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume Weighted Average Price (shares) (USD)1 17.12.2018 305.398 157,1375 18.12.2018 296.309 157,2010 19.12.2018 573.561 156,3284 20.12.2018 611.463 154,2380 21.12.2018 235.488 153,7018

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://www.lindeplc.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividendinformation /share-buyback).

Guildford, United Kingdom, 26.12.2018

Linde plc